Hoodlums attack banks in Lagos

Hoodlums have violently attacked some commercial banks in the Epe area of Lagos State.

The banks including Zenith, Key Stone, First Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) have temporarily suspended operations in Epe as a result of the attack, reports said.

A source said the attack was a result of the inability of the masses to access cash from the affected banks, adding that the issue was being taken care of.

The Epe incident occurred following an uprising on Friday morning at Ojota-Mile 12 area of the state which was quelled by security operatives.

It was gathered that Access Bank had directed all branches in Lagos to shutdown over growing threats of attacks on banks.

He added that the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) have also threatened to shut down operations across the country should the attacks on banks continue.

However, the spokesman of Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the information at his disposal indicated that it was one bank that was being attacked, adding that security operatives were already on ground to handle the situation.