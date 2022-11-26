Honoris has enhanced infrastructure, staff development at Nile University – VC

Since the acquisition of Nile University by Honoris United Universities, the largest pan-African private higher education network with 15 institutions across 10 African countries, there have been positive impacts on the University, Dilli Dogo, vice-chancellor of the Nile University of Nigeria, has said.

Speaking at the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution held recently in Abuja, Dogo said the acquisition has helped to increase infrastructural development, improve staff development and training as well as increase the enrollment of students across many programmes.

According to him, Nile University graduated over 800 undergraduate and postgraduate students across five faculties including Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering, Natural & Applied Sciences, and Law.

He expressed delight at the number and quality of students graduating from the institution.

Dogo said the University presently has five faculties and one college of health sciences comprising three faculties, adding that the law and engineering faculties were responsive to their various societal needs.

“In 2009, we started with 34 students but by 2020, we had a little over 3,000. Today, we now have over 6,000 students with increased facilities, infrastructural and manpower development, and retraining of our academics. There has also been a surge in the enrollment of students in the school,” he said.

Dogo further said that the University trains its students to impact society, which resonates with Honoris United University’s motto, ‘education for impact.’

On his part, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, Shehu of Borno, who was installed as Chancellor of the University, commended the management for creating an environment where students are equipped with skills to compete with their contemporaries.

He urged the graduating students to ensure that unity, progress, and peace are their watchwords as they step into society.

During the convocation, Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi from the Accounting Department, who graduated with a CGPA of 5.0 emerged as one of the overall best graduating students. He was given a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school and N500,000 from Providus Bank, N100,000 from Mouka Foam, and N100,000 from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Precious Eteyen Okon from the Petroleum & Gas Engineering Department with a CGPA of 5.0 also emerged as another overall best graduating student. Okon also received a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school. He also got N500,000 from Allison Rich and N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Habibah Ayinke Taiwo from the Mass Communication Department, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.99, received a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school. Taiwo also received N500,000 from Media Seal and N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Mercy Ewea Egwakhide from the Economics Department, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.97, received a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school, and N400,000 from SBI Stagwell.