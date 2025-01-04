Hon. Abdulkareem Shittu distributes free rice, advocates renewed hope agenda

Honourable Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu, a prominent APC Chieftain in Ikorodu Division, Lagos State, reaffirmed his commitment to community service with his annual End-of-Year Free Rice Package distribution. Held on December 30, 2024, at Allison Street, Ikorodu. The event drew an impressive crowd from all wards in the Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

This initiative, part of a tradition that has spanned years, underscores Hon. Shittu’s dedication to supporting the less privileged. Despite his physical absence, the event, led by the Abdulkareem Shittu Foundation and its Director-General, Mr. Hassan Muhammed, was a resounding success. Security provided by the Lagos Neighborhood Security Corps (LNSC) ensured a peaceful distribution of rice packages, a staple food especially valued during the festive season.

In a statement, Hon. Shittu highlighted his unwavering commitment to his community. “I may not be physically present, but my dedication to serving my constituents remains steadfast. I am proud of my team for executing this initiative successfully and grateful to my people for their continuous support,” he said.

The APC chieftain, a strong proponent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, urged the public to back government efforts aimed at uplifting the underprivileged. Mr. Kazeem Shittu, a member of the Foundation, emphasized the significance of the initiative. “This reflects Hon. Shittu’s compassion and selflessness. He has always prioritized the needs of his people,” he noted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Shina Jaiyesimi encouraged beneficiaries to embrace the gesture and believe in President Tinubu’s vision. “We must rally together to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children,” Jaiyesimi said.

The rice distribution event, which has become a hallmark of Hon. Shittu’s legacy, reinforced his role as a community-focused leader. His consistent efforts to make a tangible impact on his constituency and his party demonstrate the power of selflessness in leadership.

