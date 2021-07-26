His Love Foundation donates new dialysis centre to Ogun

His Love Foundation, (HLF), the charity arm of Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) has donated a full-fledged dialysis centre to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The centre is to be named Enoch and Folu Adeboye dialysis centre and will have 3 units of dialysis machines, a medical water reverse osmosis purification system and 30KVA generator.

The donation is to commemorate the 3rd year anniversary of the setting up of His Love Foundation and the 69th annual convention of RCCG.

Idowu Iluyomade, Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility (CSR ) of RCCG, in an interaction with the media, Sunday, also announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise and dispense funds in an honorable, transparent, sustainable and structured manner with a view to continue to deepen the foundation initiatives, spread, and broaden the level of impacts in benefiting millions of Nigerians that are dire needs.

Iluyomade stressed that crowdfunding campaign was inspired by growing demands of intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation which are in response to the clarion call of the lord for the church to impact on the needy.

“There are a wide variety of urgent demands where government support will not be available at all or available in time to meet all the rapidly-changing needs on the ground, hence the need for donations from individuals, philanthropists and corporations to fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference.

“We therefore need to bring our resources together, so that we can make a tremendous impact,” he said.

“With as little as N1,000 a month or N12,000 lump sum as a year donation or more, from a partner, we will be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform more lives,” Iluyomade further said.

He added that the foundation had entered into partnerships with four insurance companies in Nigeria to give 1year free Accident Insurance Policy to partners who make lump sum donations of N12,000 or more at once.

Meanwhile, the donation dialysis centre in OOU will be the 16th in the series of specialised medical interventions. The new Kidney Dialysis Centre is the second dialysis centre to be commissioned in Ogun State by the foundation.