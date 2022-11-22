High poverty rate: NGO floats food bank, plans to feed 500 indigents in Benin, others

Determined to contribute its quota to lessening the effect of poverty and malnutrition among the poor in the country, the management of Positive Minds Development Initiative, (POMDI), a non-governmental organisation based in Benin City, Edo State, has said it had concluded plans to feed over 500 indigents within the metropolis.

The Chief Executive Officer of POMDI, and a former Miss Tourism Nigeria, Irene Igbinigie, said it was going to be the second edition of such exercise tagged ‘food bank festival 2023.’

Speaking with BusinessDay on the reasons behind the philanthropic and humanitarian gesture, Igbinigie explained that she had been passionate about the plight of the down-trodden who has been further battered by the economic downturn in the country.

Read also: Over 14M children in Nigeria to suffer malnutrition without urgent action- UNICEF warns

While soliciting support and partnership from well-meaning Edo citizens and Nigerians alike, the former beauty queen also said that the event scheduled to hold on January 4, 2023, would feature a workshop, talent hunt and training.

“Our concern at POMDI is basically to be our brother’s keeper by providing succour for those who cannot afford a meal. We want to put smiles on their faces and give hope that someone out there cares.

“It is shocking; statistics by poverty index survey just released showed that over 133 million Nigerians are extremely poor and cannot afford basic amenities; so, we are doing our own best to help the very poor in our society,” she said.