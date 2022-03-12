Hero Motocorp presents lucky winners with 37 hero hunter bikes

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has presented 37 brand new bikes to Seven commercial motorcyclists won for competing in 2.7km milleage in 60 days.

The winners were each presented their gifts at the first of its kind “Hero Hunter Super Oga” campaign Powered by Hero MotoCorp,held in different locations across the country.

At the end of the 60 days campaign, 100 participants clocked over 2.7 million kilometers while the seven winners clocked more than 29,000kms each.

At the presentation of the gifts, three winners rode away with seven Hero Hunter motorcycles each, while the other four winners received four Hero Hunter motorcycles each.

The other 86 participants were handed over the motorcycles on which they participated.

Speaking at the presentation held in Ibadan , Sanjay Bhan, the head, global business, Hero MotoCorp, said the campaign was embarked upon to showcase the superior capability and endurance of the Hero Hunter.

While congratulating the winners, he said the campaign has showcased the durability, fuel efficiency and capacity of the Hero Hunter motorcycle to the Nigerian motorcycle lovers.

He said, “We congratulate all the winners who are taking home the Hero Hunter, which is specially designed and developed for the Nigerian market. This campaign has proved the superior capabilities of the Hero Hunter under the harshest conditions and impressed even the most seasoned riders with its ability to handle immense rigor.

“The motorcycle will contribute to the economic empowerment of all the winners. Super Oga has provided the opportunity to the participants to become self-reliant and also create employment opportunities in the country. Following the hugely successful first season, we will launch Season 2 of the campaign in September 2022.

“Abubakar Ahmed covered the highest distance of 46,529 kms and Oyeyemi Sunday covered 46,055 kms in 60 days – a distance that usually takes Okada riders nearly nine months to complete, thus, clearly highlighting the grit of the riders and superior capabilities of the Hero Hunter.”

Aligning with the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion, a female participant, Jumoke Fadoju, also participated in the campaign, completing 12,238 kms. She also received the Hero Hunter motorcycle.

The Super Oga competition was started in December 2021 in five states of Nigeria including Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Gombe with 20 contestants per state. Each Hero Hunter motorcycle was fitted with a GPS device to capture real time information on distance and location of the riders.

Other ‘Super Oga State champions’ include Ahmed Abubakar (Gombe/ 46,529 km); Oyeyemi Sunday (Ondo/46,055 kms), Iregbu Godson (Ondo/45,032 kms); Adeyanju Adedayo (Oyo/30,586 kms), Adekunle Mayowa (Oyo/29,693 kms); Owosho Segun (Kwara/32,550 kms) and Ojo Sunday (Ekiti/35,313 kms).

Speaking after the presentation, one of the winners from Oyo state, Mayowa Adekunle explained that “They came to various parks and I am excited to be part of the 20 people picked to participate in this competition.

“I give thanks to God for the strength to participate, because when this competition started my wife was not supportive, she was not interested in the idea, but I had to explain to her what I stand to gain if I win the competition.

“I feel good I have a testimony especially to my wife because I now own three bikes for myself.

“The motorcycle will contribute to my economic empowerment because I will get people to work for me with these three bikes. Super Oga has provided the opportunity for me to become self-reliant, I will only say thank you to the organisation”