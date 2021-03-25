Here are Paul Malczewski’s secrets to scaling up digital marketing agency

As a kid, Paul James Malczewski always loved being in front of a camera. It’s a childhood hobby which paid off big time. His YouTube channel now generates millions in revenue. It is the go-to place for digital marketing agencies looking to expand their business and take things to the next level.

The 32-year-old from Milwaukee knows from personal experience that there is no such thing as a rich, quick scheme.

“People often ask me, ‘What’s the secret to scaling up your digital marketing agency?’ The answer is simple: hard work. But the good news is, anyone can do it. Personalise a plan and stick to it. If you put the time and effort in, I promise you, you’ll get there, one step at a time,” Malczewski says.

Sharing his secrets on how to scale up your digital marketing agency to help you on your own journey, Malczewski says the internet has access to an audience of billions. That sort of market access and reach were unheard of before the digital age.

Your job is to simply exploit that, according to Malczewski, but with growth comes more responsibility and the time-honoured tightrope walk between overstaffing and underfunding or understaffing and overworking.

He suggests that the proper use of outsourcing is the key to scaling successfully.

“If you try to take everything on your own shoulders, you’re doomed to failure. You cannot keep all the plates spinning by yourself, so learn to trust others to carry out various tasks, so you concentrate on the big picture.

“If you find the right people who are trustworthy and capable, you can outsource everything from your social media posts, to your graphic design, to your email marketing. Invest in the right people, and it will always pay off,” he explains.

Keep your eye on new horizons

Malczewski hints that it’s a competitive marketplace, and often people need to diversify if they are to stand head and shoulders above the competition.

“With this in mind, never be afraid to expand the list of services you provide. If you supply content creation, how about branching out into SEO? If you provide logo design, how about adding branded marketing materials to your range of services. The list really is endless, and the only limit is your imagination,” Malczewski counsels.

Do not rest on your laurels

Malczewski suggests that when any business reaches a certain level of success with a steady source of revenue and a reliable client base, it’s far too easy to get complacent and say, “Good enough!”

“Personally, I never think, ‘That’s good enough!’ I always ask, ‘How can this be improved?’” he says.

This is really is the difference between a good business and a great business which wants to take it to the next level, he says.

He says referrals may be great, but you cannot rely on them. Treat every day as if it’s your first day in business. Contact potential clients out of the blue and tell them.

“This is what we do, and this is what we can do for you. Never stop reaching and never stop looking to improve,” Malczewski says.

“If there’s one thing I know from being completely broke, $35,000 in debt, living in my brother’s garage, and feeling like a complete failure, it’s that hard work can turn your life around. I wanted more out of life, and that’s what pushed me into figuring out SEO and starting a marketing agency.

“Digital marketing and YouTube have enabled me the freedom to be in sole control of my finances and time. Something I will never take for granted. I like the fact that if I want more time, I can work less and if I want more money, I can work more,” he says.