Henkel wins Best Quality Cleaning Soaps Production Company of 2022 award

Henkel Nigeria, the maker of WAW and Nittol laundry detergents, has won the prestigious National Quality Excellence Award as the Best in Class Quality Cleaning Soaps Production Company of the Year.

It won the category of Quality Excellence Award at the 2022 awards ceremony held on Friday, at the banquet hall of the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

The awards ceremony, which was organised by the Allied Integrated Promotion and Management Limited – a frontline quantity assessment and promotion, had in attendance top government functionaries, CEOs and Quality Managers.

The event themed; ‘The Art and Science of Quality/Marketing’, explored the symbiotic relationship between the human and scientific aspects of quality management.

The summit addressed soft skills, cultural consciousness and leadership offered alongside practical presentations, outlining leading-edge applications and technologies, which helped to bridge the gap between emotional and scientific intelligence, and advanced the quality community’s national standing as a comprehensive resource for progress, innovation and excellence.

Receiving the award, Elijah Egbedeyi, Henkel head of quality, said that the recognition of Best in Class Quality Cleaning Soaps Production Company of the Year is a testament to the company’s commitment to ensuring that their products are made from the highest quality standards. He added that Henkel Nigeria aims to develop Nigeria-centric brands and products that are backed by the global German product quality and reliability standards.

In 2016, Henkel acquired Expand Global Industries Limited (EGIL). Since then, Henkel has continuously invested in the improvement of the production tools and the SHE standards in its Ibadan site. Thus, contributing to satisfying the local demand for products that combine high performance, reliability, and quality.

Through an extensive local distributor network, Henkel provides thousands of jobs across the country as it aims to be a major contributor to the Nigerian economy while supporting its driving forces and empowering talents with the ultimate ambition to produce for Nigerians.