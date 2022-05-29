Heirs Life flags-off essay competition for primary, junior secondary schools

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), the leading digital life insurance company in Nigeria, has announced its inaugural national essay competition for primary and junior secondary school students across Nigeria.

Tagged “Heirs Life Essay Championship,” the nationwide competition targets students between the ages of 8 and13 years. The championship is aimed at helping students develop effective writing skills and fostering a communal bond across educational institutions in the country.

Entries for the essay championship open on Friday, May 27 and close on Friday, June 17, with participating students required to submit a 500-word essay on the topic, “If I were the President of Nigeria”. Students are expected to notify their schools of their participation.

Announcing the competition in Lagos, Ifesinachi Okpagu, chief marketing officer at Heirs Life stated that the competition was designed to fulfil the company’s commitment to improving lives, especially the development of the Nigerian child.

She said, “The Heirs Life Essay Championship provides a platform for students to express themselves in the most creative way possible. There is no doubt that this approach will empower the younger generation to dream and pursue their ambition without restriction. At Heirs Life, we celebrate our future leaders and the exceptional talent displayed by our children.”

Prizes to be won include a brand-new laptop for the winning student, N500, 000 worth of books and educational materials donated to the winning school, and several other prizes.

Parents, guardians, and school administrators are advised to encourage their children, pupils, students, and wards to participate in the essay championship to push the boundary of creativity among the future leaders. A team of professionals in the education field will grade the essays.

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) is a specialist life insurance company offering simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. HLA offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses.

Heirs Life is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with a presence across 3 continents and 20 African countries.