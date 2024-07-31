Heavy security presence in Plateau ahead of nationwide protest

…as police chief warns against violent protest

There is heavy security presence in Plateau State ahead of the August 1 protest., Jos, the capital city, is on high alert with a heavy security presence as of Tuesday.

Joint patrols by security operatives are visible across major areas in Jos, with armored personnel carriers and Hilux vans carrying large numbers of security personnel.

BusinessDay reports that the city is experiencing an unusual level of orderliness, with people going about their normal duties without any signs of panic or disruption.

The heavy security presence is a clear indication that the authorities are taking no chances in ensuring that the protest does not escalate into violence or chaos.

The Plateau State government had earlier made it clear that it will not tolerate any form of violence or disruption of peace in the state.

Despite the heavy security presence, the city remains calm, with residents going about their daily activities without any hindrance.

Police begins taking precautions

As plans for a nationwide protest gain momentum, Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, has cautioned against violent protests in the state.

The CP acknowledged citizens’ right to protest but emphasized the need for peaceful conduct to avoid breakdown of law and order.

Adesina, who gave the warning at a meeting he organized to interface with stakeholders in Jos, assured protesters of adequate security and vowed to take action against anyone who may infiltrate the protest to cause trouble.

Some of the groups represented include: Political parties, religious organizations, Youth and women groups, traders and the media.

The CP reminded Plateau youths, who he described as pillars of peace, that the state is delicate and urged them to avoid actions that could spark a crisis.

“Plateau is a very delicate State, and therefore, the people should do everything possible to avoid whatever can spark up a crisis in the State”.

The police chief encouraged residents to support and cooperate with police personnel deployed to provide security during the protest.

The CP ordered the immediate evacuation of unused and abandoned tyres from streets, market places, and roadsides to prevent mischief makers from using them to create panic.

He warned those planning to attack security operatives, police stations, or government/private facilities to abort their plans, as the police will deal with them decisively according to the law.

Adesina advised residents to go about their lawful businesses without apprehension and report any suspicious activities to the police.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke at the event appreciated the commissioner of Police for his proactiveness.

As the protest approaches, it remains to be seen whether the security measures in place will be enough to maintain peace and order in Jos and other parts of the country.