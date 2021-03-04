HealthPlus: House of Representative throws out petition against Alta Semper

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has thrown out a petition against Alta Semper Capital, the majority owner of HealthPlus Limited, filed by the founder and erstwhile CEO of the Company Bukky George.

At a Public Hearing Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso held that House of Representatives does not hear matters that are already pending before a court of law. He urged the petitioner to either allow the court to determine the matter or withdraw the case if she wants the House to entertain the petition.

Upon the pronouncement by the Chairman, a mild drama ensued as Mrs. George claimed that “one Honourable” told her that the case can still be heard by the House even when it is still in court. Baffled at her retort, the Chairman of the Committee asked George to mention the name of the Honourable but she simply kept mute.

On September 25, 2020, the Board of HealthPlus terminated the appointment of Mrs. George as CEO and asked Mr. Chidi Okoro to provide interim leadership for the Company as its new Chief Transformation Officer. The Board claimed that George had committed serious breaches of contract and corporate governance, which are being investigated.