Health: Maiduguri risks of water-borne disease outbreaks – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday charged the governments and other stakeholders to immediately activate measures that would forestall public health crisis following a devastating floodwater that ravaged Maiduguri last week.

This was contained in a statement issued by El-Yakub Yakubu, chairman Borno State Council, sympathised with the displaced persons, while emphasising the need for proper hygiene and appropriate latrines to prevent outbreaks of diseases like cholera.

El-Yakub raised concern over reports received from various IDP camps within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council that might trigger public health crisis in coming days.

“The NMA Borno State branch is calling on the Borno State Government to take immediate action in addressing the public health crisis that may arise as an aftermath of the flood.

“With thousands of people displaced, living in overcrowded conditions, and lacking access to clean water and sanitation facilities, there is a heightened risk of disease outbreaks, including cholera, malaria, and other water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

El-Yakub underscored the importance of measures that would guarantee the public health safety by ensuring adequate resources are deployed within the metropolis and its environs.

“The government’s swift intervention is crucial in deploying more healthcare resources, strengthening disease surveillance, and ensuring that adequate preventive measures are in place to protect the health and well-being of the vulnerable populations in the affected areas,” he warned.

El-Yakub pledged the association’s full support as part of their corporate social responsibility, urging all members to be prepared to provide health services at the IDP camps as well in their neighborhoods.