Heads of MDAs risk arrest for shunning investigative hearing

The House of Representatives has resolved to issue a warrant of arrest on any Head of a Ministry, Department, and Agency (MDA) of government who failed to appear before any of its Committee for an investigative hearing.

The House took this decision Thursday during plenary, following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by James Faleke (APC, Lagos) and Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta).

Presently, the House Committee on Finance is investigating the non-remittance of funds to the Federation Account by federal agencies while the Committee on Public Accounts is holding an investigative hearing into the refusal of MDAs to render their accounts to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation from 2014 to date.

BusinessDay checks showed that many heads of MDAs refused to appear before these Committees after written invitations.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila wonder while Heads of MDAs would not honour summons of the legislature which has the constitutional powers to summon other arms of government.

He also directed the Committee on Finance to issue final summons to the telecommunications operators to appear before the House relevant Committees within seven days, failure of which warrant of arrest would be issued on them.

…Details later