Haulage industry gets a boost as A.G. Leventis unveils Eicher Pro 2000 series

The Commercial and Haulage Automotive Sector of the Nigerian economy has witnessed the arrival of two new contenders in form of the Eicher Pro 2049 LHD and Pro 2070 LHD, which aims to take the intra-city logistics to next level.

Staff of A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Limited, Leventis Motors, Staff of Pikwik Nigeria Limited, (Eicher Staff – remotely) Invited guests were all present at the unveiling of the two trucks on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The event took place within the premises of Pick n Pay Stores located at Plot 1292 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island, Lagos. Pick n Pay is a joint venture between A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Limited and Pick n Pay SA under Pikwik Nigeria Limited.

Read also: DataPro assigns ‘A’ rating to Flour Mills of Nigeria

The final reveal was carried out by, Seun Oni, GMD/CEO, Sunday Asade (COO), Benita Adelore (GM), Charles Awani (Brand Manager), all of A.G Leventis.

The Eicher Pro 2049 has a capacity of 4.9 Tons Gross vehicle weight, 2.5 Tons Payload and 10 ft Cargo body, Dual Circuit, Full Air Cam brakes, Tilt-able Cabin, and adjustable driver seat, and suitable for Agro, FCMG, Food and beverages.

The Eicher Pro 2070 has a capacity of 7.5 Tons Gross vehicle weight, 4 Tons Payload and 16 ft Cargo length, hydraulic drum brakes and Tilt-able Cabin. Suitable for FCMG, Food and beverage, Argo, Construction.