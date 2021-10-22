DataPro assigns ‘A’ rating to Flour Mills of Nigeria

DataPro, the Technology-Driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA) has in its latest report assigns Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc long-term rating of “A” with a Positive Outlook for the year 2021/2022.

The “A” indicates low risk. It shows very good financial strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standard established by DataPro.

“This Company, in our opinion, has a strong ability to meet its ongoing obligations”, DataPro said.

The DataPro Rating Committee approved the Rating after assessment of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc financial performance, corporate governance and risk management, regulatory environment and future outlook of its current healthy profile in the medium to long-term period.

Read also: FG urges insurers to adopt technology for robust, all-inclusive market growth

DataPro said the rating of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is supported by its strong brand presence, experienced management team and diversified income sources.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc had a Short-Term Rating of “A1” which indicates good credit quality and satisfactory capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

DataPro noted that the Rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with international best practice. The Rating is not an offer to trade in securitiesnor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes.