HAUL247 appoints Ized Uanikhehi as CMO, Kehinde Oyeniyi as logistics head

HAUL247, an end-to-end logistics e-platform has appointed Ized Uanikhehi and Kehinde Oyeniyi as chief marketing officer (CMO) and head warehouse and logistics respectively to drive its growth.

Sehinde Afolayan, CEO of Haul247 while commenting on the appointments noted that the two new hires will be bringing their wealth of experience and connections to the various units they head and the business in its entirety, to ensure that Haul247 is well positioned within the industry, in order to attract the relevant stakeholders and investors.

Ized Uanikhehi comes onboard with over 15 years of experience in technology, marketing, and digital media and has spent the last seven years changing the digital marketing landscape of Africa through her works; adopting digital technology for advocacy and helping startups promote their businesses.

Read also: Analysis: Why Tin-Can Port has become importers’ nightmare

Amongst being the co-founder of TORA Africa, an impact-driven human resources technology startup that focused on the informal sector, the convener of the largest community of digital marketing professionals in Africa – DigiClan, Ized has also worked for and with multi-billion naira international and local brands, successfully developing and working on a number of creative digital content and, offline marketing strategies to propel these brands forward.

Kehinde Oyeniyi has over a decade of experience working for brands such as P&G and MAERSK. He is a performance and result-driven supply chain professional coming onboard with cross-functional experience in logistics, warehouse management, distribution management, and inventory planning & management.