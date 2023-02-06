Harris Business trains 600 entrepreneurs on marketing, scaling

There’s no gainsaying that entrepreneurs are the live-wire of any economy. With the right enabling environment, adequate learning platform, and tutoring operators of small businesses are bound to succeed.

This is the case with over 600 entrepreneurs globally across various sectors that benefited from Steve Harris’s private virtual coaching sessions on scaling and growing your business.

The entrepreneur and business growth strategist made this known to the media as he also announced his recent recognition as one of the Industry leaders to watch in 2023.

According to Harris, his recent nomination came as a surprise knowing quite well that there are hordes of other experts doing well.

This recognition was given by Smart Brands Media, a reputable media relations and innovative agency, a business known for working with top entrepreneurs, coaches, and other high achievers in and outside Nigeria to amplify their good work across major media platforms.

The business strategist counted it as a privilege to be ranked among the top 10 experts to watch; having made a considerable impact both directly and indirectly in the lives of people across the globe with results to show.

Giving insight on some of his achievements last year, he said: “I’ve been privileged to work with many Fortune 500 companies around the world, but to be honest, my greatest accomplishment in 2022 is helping about 600 entrepreneurs generate over N7 billion in six-week sprints.

“I’m honored and humbled to be a small part of their huge success stories, but now, maybe I should change my brand to the Billionaire Coach based on these results.”

The strategist who is also the founder of EdgeEcution, a consulting brand, advised entrepreneurs to be more daring, taking giant steps and communicating their value in a way that’s valuable to their customers if they must maximize profits in their businesses.