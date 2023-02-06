Firm unveils solar-powered storage for Lagos farmers

Heifer International’s sponsored agritech storage solution, ColdHubs, has launched its solar-powered facility for smallholder farmers and sellers of perishable farm produce at the ABAT CBD Market in Ibeju-Lekki.

The agritech company made this know during the launch on Tuesday in Lagos which was witnessed by farmers, traders and government officials.

The Country Director of Heifer International, Nigeria, Rufus Idris, explained that ColdHubs innovation would help Nigeria to attain food sufficiency and reduce hunger.

Idris noted that young entrepreneurs across Africa have the capacity to develop homegrown solutions that would support and encourage young people to develop a keen interest in the agriculture sector.

According to him, Heifer International believes that one of the ways to end hunger and poverty is to intervene in agriculture by reducing post-harvest losses incurred by farmers and removing the pressure that forces traders to sell their produce below cost price.

“We want to do our part to help young innovators deploy tech innovations that will boost farming and food production and provide smallholder farmers with the support they require to grow a sustainable, profitable business.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, the founder and CEO of ColdHubs, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, said “We are inspired by the need to provide storage solutions for smallholder farmers who have no way of keeping their produce fresh, forcing them to sell it soon after harvest. With support from Heifer International, we are expanding our affordable, pay-as-you-go refrigeration option and making it available right in the middle of local markets”.

He noted further that “post-harvest loss is huge in Nigeria but with ColdHubs’ innovation, we have gotten production and processing of farm produce right.”