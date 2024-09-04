Hard times: LASG extends work-from-home policy

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State

The Lagos State government has extended its work-from-home policy for its workers for the next three months.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the extension in a circular signed by Bode Agoro, the state head of service, on Wednesday.

Recall that on February 28, the governor approved that civil servants in the state work remotely on some days. He directed that workers on grade levels 01 to 14 were allowed to work from home for two days a week, while those on grade levels 15 to 17 were allowed to work from home for one day a week.

The decision was aimed at reducing the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies on the workers.

Sanwo-Olu stated in the latest circular that the policy made positive impacts on workers’ productivity in the various ministries, departments and agencies of the state government.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE