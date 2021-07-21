Handle Igboho arrest with care, Ladoja tells FG

A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja on Tuesday advised Federal Government to handle the arrest of Igboho with care, insisting that many Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu would surface if the issues they were agitating for were not handled with care.

While saying that it was the Federal Government of Nigeria that created Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, Ladoja noted that many people result to self-help when things went awry in a country and that also brought the likes of Igboho into self-help.

“So, they should give them amnesty just like the way they are giving Boko Haram insurgents,” he demanded.

Addressing journalists shortly after he observed the two Rakah obligatory Eld-Kabir prayers on Tuesday, the former governor stated that the failure of the Federal Government to address incessant cases of kidnapping, killings and attack of innocent citizens across the country, especially in Igangan and other parts of the country, made Igboho to become a hero.

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, who spoke at his Ondo Street residence in Ibadan, said, “It is not the arrest that is important to me. It is the Federal Government that created Sunday Igboho.

“It was in respect of killings in Igangan and other areas. When the perpetrators are arrested, they will claim that they have power from above and they will release them.

“The Fulani herdsmen have killed many people, Fatai Aborode and Alhaji Sherifat Adisa were killed, and nobody was arrested. That is why Sunday Igboho resulted into self-help. It was because of these that Sunday Igboho came and became a hero.

“If Sunday Igboho is arrested today and the attitude did not change, many Sunday Igboho will surface. It has never been bad like this. It is unfortunate that the President is turning deaf hears. Just like Kanu, he has become a leader to some people, Sunday Igboho is also a leader to some people and if the situation is not well managed, many Kanu, Igboho will surface.”