Halfway there: NetPlus and BusinessDay to host 6th webinar edition for SMEs

In January, NetPlus and BusinessDay joined forces to organize a free digital transformation webinar series for SMEs to help them scale as they recover from the rippling effects of the pandemic.

Consistently and together for five months, they have educated at least a hundred businesses on their journey to a digital transformation overhaul with a variety of topics that range from revamping business processes to customer retention and online marketing.

As we return to ‘Normal’, these companies are dedicating this month to learning around the topic: “Adopting e-payments to accelerate success in the New Normal”

Speaking at the event are; Timilehin Ogunyemi, Head of Business & Partnerships (KUDI), Gbenga Omolokun, Executive Director, GRC & Technology, VFD Group Plc, and Chukwuka Amadife, COO Terragon Group- all of whom are exceptional and higly respected in the tech business space in Nigeria.

Wole Faroun, host of this month’s webinar and CEO of NetPlusDotCom; “Digital Payments are my expertise, knowing that we have chosen to cover that topic this month, makes me so excited for the amount of knowledge we are about to share. I would urge as many local businesses to join in on the call, cause it’s one they do not want to miss”