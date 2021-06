The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is the culmination of many years of efforts to deepen intra-African relations, socially, politically and, in particular, economically through unhindered movement of people and goods. Although trade is known to be fundamental to the integration of nations, and has been at the heart of current increasing trend…

