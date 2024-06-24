Hajj 2024: Lagos pilgrims begin returning to Nigeria

The Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board says the 1,869 pilgrims who performed this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca from the state have started returning to Nigeria.

Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, the Amir-ul-Hajj and home affairs commissioner, stated this during an engagement with the pilgrims in Makkah.

He said that 188 pilgrims comprising the elders, those with health issues and the ‘Lagos International Pilgrims’ from USA and Europe, departed on Sunday, June 23, on the same flight with Kebbi State pilgrims.

Layode stressed further that the full flight of the state would continue on Monday, June 24 with the second batch and this would run on a ‘first-in, first-out basis.

“Which means that there would not be preferential treatment for any pilgrims, except if the occasion warrants it”. he said

He added that the status quo ante would remain until the last batch of pilgrims are airlifted back home.