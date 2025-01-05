Hajara Egbunu becomes first female infantry soldier to get Army Warrant Officer rank

Hajara Egbunu, a female soldier from the elite Infantry Corps and the Nigerian Army Women Command (NAWC), was promoted to the rank of Army Warrant Officer (WO) in the Nigerian Army (NA).

Egbunu’s decoration ceremony was held in Abuja on Friday, with Mathias Amatso, the commander of NAWC, conferring the honour.

This promotion makes her the first female soldier from both the Infantry Corps and the NAWC to rise to this position.

The rank of Army Warrant Officer is the highest for non-commissioned officers and serves as a bridge to the commissioned officer ranks, reflecting significant dedication and leadership within the military hierarchy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amatso praised Egbunu’s exceptional commitment, hard work, and effectiveness, which earned her the promotion.

He urged her to remain a role model for younger soldiers, embodying the core values of the Nigerian Army.

Egbunu’s achievement is seen as a testament to the growing recognition of women’s contributions within the Nigerian Army.

