Hadi Sirika in EFCC custody over N8bn money laundering charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has taken the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, into custody in connection with an ongoing investigation related to money laundering amounting to N8,069,176,864.00.

The accused ex-minister of Aviation made an appearance at the EFCC’s Federal Capital Territory Command around 1:00 pm on Tuesday.

Sirika is presently in being questioned by EFCC investigators regarding alleged fraudulent contracts he authorised for a company called Engirios Nigeria Limited, which is owned by his younger sibling, Abubakar Sirika.

Details later…

