Hacey to implement Clean Water Project in Delta, visits health commissioner

A non-governmental organisation, HACEY Health Initiative is set to implement and sustain Clean Water Initiative Project in Delta State as it pays visit to MordiOnonye, Delta State Commissioner for Health.

The visit took place at the office of the Commissioner for Health and had in attendance the Director of Medical Sciences and Training representing the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, and the Assistant Director representing the Director, Planning Research and Statistics.

Ononye, the commissioner, applauded HACEY Health Initiative for its continued effort toward improving the health and productivity of the underserved populations in Delta State.

Ononye added that he appreciates the organisations efforts towards improving access to water, sanitation and hygiene information and services in primary health care centers and public schools across local communities, as the government alone cannot entirely cater to the health needs of its populace.

In addition, he stated that the ministry would work alongside other project stakeholders to ensure that the impact of the project is sustained.

Read also: Osinbajo inaugurates Delta secretariat, IPP project Monday

Rhoda Robinson, the executive director of HACEY Health Initiative, quoting World Health Organisation, said that globally, nearly 40 percent of health facilities lack water supplies, 19 percent do not have improved sanitation and 35 percent do not have any hand hygiene materials while in Nigeria, 29 percent of health care facilities do not have access to safe water and toilets and 16 percent do not have handwashing facilities with soap.

Furthermore, in Nigeria, only 50 percent of primary schools had limited access to drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, with the remaining 50 percent having no access at all.

Robinson said that the project will strengthen the health facilities’ ability to provide basic and routine health services as well as prevent and control the spread of infections and greatly improve the health outcomes and productivity of pupils especially girls.

Speaking during the visit, the Clean Water Initiative Team Lead, Chioma Osakwe stated that this year, the project aims to improve the water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions in two public schools and one primary healthcare center across different local government areas in Delta State through the installation of electricity powered boreholes and capacity building on proper water, sanitation, and hygiene practices.

Over the years, the Clean Water Initiative Project has provided electricity powered boreholes to 65 communities across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Delta States reaching over 200,000 women, men and children with improved water supply and information on proper water, sanitation and hygiene practices.