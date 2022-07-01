Hacey, Rowa provides free healthcare for vulnerable women in Ibeju-Lekki

Hacey Health Initiative has provided free healthcare for 500 vulnerable women in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area during a medical outreach to the area on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

This came a day after the non-governmental organisation (NGO) was at the Akinyele Primary Health Centre, Abesan Estate in Alimosho Local Government to provide free medical checkups to the residents.

According to Bamidele Oyewumi, programmes manager, Hacey Health Initiative, the medical outreach, and education is to reduce the impact of malaria and other non-communicable diseases common to rural and riverine areas.

“The body is like a machine and as such needs proper maintenance,” Oyewumi said in his address. “Women in rural areas most times neglect proper attention to their health because of the demand to feed and cater for their families,” he further said.

According to him, “As older women, abstain from eating excess palm oil, vegetable oil, rice, garri, etc but eat more of vegetables and fresh fish, eat less meat but more food that will bring more energy.

“We will conduct medical tests for blood pressure and sugar level for women who are 40 years and above, donate 1,000 birthing kits, malaria testing kits, and food items provided by ROWA Foundation.”

Also at the event, Abdullah Sesan Olowa, executive chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area in his remarks said: “We will not stop with the medical test; arrangement has been made for the treatment of anyone found to have high blood sugar. We refer them to our Primary Health Centre where they will be treated for free.”

Speaking further, Olowa said: “Some of the health challenges you find in an average Nigerian family are malaria, diabetes, and blood pressure. What we are doing here today is to target some of those people and when the Foundation approached us, we were very glad.

“The government needs to provide succor for vulnerable persons in the community such as people with disabilities, widows, and aged women, but can’t do it alone.

“The criteria we used to select the vulnerable women here are that she must be a widow or aged because these women are the ones who need a lot of support.”

Olowa, who has spent nine months in office, promised that his administration would equip primary health centres in Ibeju Lekki LGA with free diabetes and high blood pressure drugs.

He also urged voters to back the APC-led administration in the upcoming elections to sustain good governance and economic growth in the state.

Hacey promised to visit Ibeju-Lekki with another empowerment programme for young women in the community to support their businesses.