HACEY launches initiative to reduce maternal mortality in Kwara

HACEY, a non-governmental organisation on Tuesday launched the ‘Agbebi’ project in Kwara State.

The project designed to reduce maternal mortality rate in Nigeria, is also aimed at ensuring that pregnant women stay healthy during and after delivery.

Speaking at the launch of the project at Okelele PHC Ile Alawo, Ilorin East Local Government Area, Oluwaseun Oladoye, the state manager, said the initiative will address critical challenges of maternal mortality, the key factors contributing to it as well as improve maternal health outcomes in Nigeria.

He added that the programme was a nationwide initiative as they have been to some other states earlier.

Oladoye said the project targets 700 women for distribution of maternal kits, health and financial management talks within two weeks in Kwara. “We will be reaching ten facilities in Kwara; we will provide them with birth kits, and we will be serving 70 pregnant women in each facility across the state.

“HACEY has created the maternal health project ‘Agbebi’ to reduce maternal mortality rates. The project focuses on enhancing access to safe and essential birthing kits, empowering women to make informed health and financial choices, and fostering community support for pregnant women and ultimately leading to sustainable positive outcomes,” Oladoye said.

“So far, the project has successfully reached over 6,000 (as of December 2023) pregnant women in Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Abuja, Kaduna and Delta states with crucial health and financial information for a safer delivery. Additionally, these women have received safe birthing kits to ensure clean and safe deliveries.

Aishat Isiaka, maternal and child health coordinator for Ilorin East, addressing pregnant women at the centre, counselled them to consume a balanced diet.