Guterres arrives Aso Rock Villa, meets Buhari

Visiting Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres has arrived Presidential Villa, Abuja on a scheduled meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

The President received the UN chief and his delegation at the forecourt of his office at about 3.03pm

After the short welcome ceremony, Buhari led Guterres to his office where they had a closed door meeting before returning to brief the media.

At the briefing, President Buhari stressed the importance of the visit at a time the world’s attention is focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also noted the effort to deal with terrorism and the role of the world body.

In his remark, Guterres said his visit was a solidarity with victims of terrorism.

He said he was forced to postpone his visit to Nigeria because of the war in Ukraine, noting that he was keen to carry on his habit of the last two years of identifying with Ramadan.

Guterres, who was earlier in Borno State, said with what he had seen, Nigeria would be able to defeat terrorism.

Antonio Guterres, who arrived Nigeria on Tuesday on a two-day official visit, had visited Borno state to assess the UN humanitarian activities in the Boko Haram ravaged region. Earlier, the UN Chief had visited Abuja, the UN offices in Abuja where he laid a wreath in memory the victims of 2011 bombing at the U.N. house, while also meeting with young people’s delegates, women, religious leaders and diplomatic communities and journalists.