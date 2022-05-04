Netflix to launch first African podcast in May

Netflix is introducing the first African podcast called Never Late/African Time, that will debut on major platforms including Youtube, spotify, Apple pod and Google pod, May 4, 2022.

From industry veterans to new actors, directors, and producers, the series showcases interviews with some of the continent’s most recognized on-screen talent, the podcast features celebrities across Africa.

Read also: How music is rebuilding trust in Nigerian personality, internationally

According to the trailer post on Twitter, Andy Maqondwana (Kaya FM) and Zweli Mbhele(947 Radio) will host the podcast together with some of the continent’s top talents and creators in the film and TV industry such as comedian Celeste Ntuli, actress Connie Chiume, and film directors Jayan Moodley and Retti Ramaphakela.

The podcast will release five episodes on Netflix page on Youtube, Apple podcast and Spotify. New episodes will be aired every Wednesday in both audio and video format.

Mbhele took to Twitter to share the news, “Introducing the first ever Netflix Africa podcast that includes myself and some of the continent’s incredibly talented creators and legends. Stories. African Unity, and so much. Never Late/ African Time is coming to you on May 4.”

“I cannot be any prouder to be part of the first ever netflix African podcast in this series, you get to see and hear me together with these beautiful gems talk about life, love, friendships and lots more” Kate tweeted from her handle.