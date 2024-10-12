Gunmen kill three kidnapped Supersport crew members in Anambra

Gunmen have killed three kidnapped Supersport crew members in Anambra state.

The deceased were part of the Television’s crew journeying to Uyo, Akwa Ibom to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya.

Earlier, the crew members were ambushed along Ihiala-Orlu Road on Tuesday while traveling from Lagos to Uyo.

Out of 14 persons in the vehicle when they were ambushed, eight were rescued, two escaped, three were killed and one unaccounted for.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday, while commiserating with the families of the deceased, expressed sadness over the incident.

President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, stated that it has been a very sad past few days for the NFF despite winning the match.

“Yes, we won the match against Libya and took three points, but the fact that three lives were lost created a situation in which we were unable to celebrate properly, and it hurts seriously to even think back at the unfortunate incident.

Gusau added that Nigeria football has had a long and fruitful relationship with SuperSport.

He hailed the broadcasting organisation for its professionalism, dedicated to service and being a strong ally in helping to fulfill the objective of the NFF in spreading joy to Nigerians through football.

“They have been very professional and dedicated in their service. We share in their pain and sorrow at this period. Our prayer is that the Almighty will comfort the SuperSport family and the families of the deceased, and also grant the deceased eternal rest.

“At the same time, we pray for the safe return of the one person still unaccounted for, so that he will happily link up with his family and return to his job in good health. We also thank the security forces immensely for their efforts since this incident started,” the NFF boss said.

However, as of the time of publishing this report, Supersport is yet to react to the incident.

