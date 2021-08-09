Gunmen kidnap Niger State commissioner

Mohammed Idris, the Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, was on Sunday kidnapped by gunmen at Baban Tunga village of Tarfa Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, disclosed this to Journalists, Monday.

Matane disclosed that the gunmen came on fifteen motorcycles with sophisticated weapons and kidnapped the commissioner at about 11 p.m. during a downpour in the area while scaring people away with gunshot.

The Secretary to the State Government stressed that the kidnappers had yet to make contact.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, has also confirmed the incident to journalists, promising to provide more information before the end of the day.