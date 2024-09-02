Gunmen attack Kogi community, injure hunters 

Men of the underworld heavily armed on Sunday attacked travellers on the Takete – Ide to Aghara road in Kogi state, inflicting severe injuries and dispossessing them of their valuables.

The Fulani marauder numbering about a dozen with AK – 47 were said to have occupied the road in the afternoon and operated till evening, harassing unfortunate wayfarers, detaining and forcefully collecting their properties. Those who resisted were torrurtedto compliance.

When the unsuspecting residents of Takete Ide, a peaceful agrarian community in MopAmuro Local Government, got intelligence on the attack, at about 6 pm, they quickly organised a resistance to dislodge the bandits from their reported location at the bank of Eba River. Local hunters led by the Olu-Ode were promptly drafted to the spot.

However, according to a source in the community, the gunmen had changed location and advanced towards the village. Ultimately, the defending hunters were ambushed by the bandits, leading to an inevitable exchange of bullets.

Three of the hunters sustained gun wounds, and one was declared missing in the night operation, while the attackers were forced to a hasty retreat. By dawn this Monday, the missing hunter resurfaced to a big welcome in the village.

The attack has created panic and a sleepless night in the community, with stakeholders calling on law enforcement agencies to come to the aid of the farming community.

Prince Dare Fiki, President, of Takete Ide Progressive Union, TIPU, who made fanatic efforts to reach out to sons and daughters of the area for a harmonised response urged governments at all levels to come to their support.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, said the government is on top of the situation, adding that Governor Ododo had made the necessary contacts and directives to mobilise security agents to the area in addition to footing the medical bills of the injured.

He said “We are aware of the security breach in MopAmuro, and the governor has taken steps to arrest the situation and bring the perpetrators to book. As we speak, a joint security task has commenced operation on the matter. We urge the people to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding. The security agencies have been briefed, and they are determined to flush out the criminals.”

“Local government functionaries in MopAmuro, Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu have been put on alert about the infraction and assured that the government will not leave any stones unturned to guarantee security in the state”.