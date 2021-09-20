Gunmen attack church, kill 1, abduct 3 in Kogi

Gunmen on Sunday attacked the ECWA Church in Okedayo, Kabba, Kogi State, killed one worshiper and abducted three others.

The sad incident happened barely seven days after the attack on the minimum correctional centre (prison) and the abduction of three poultry farmers on their farm in the same area.

BusinessDay gathered that the abductors attacked the church while service was still ongoing. The church is situated along the Kabba-Okene express road.