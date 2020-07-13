Gunmen abduct ex-Taraba senator

A former senator representing Taraba North in the National Assembly, Zik Sunday, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba Command, confirmed the report on Monday while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Jalingo.

Misal said the former lawmaker was kidnapped in his home in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state and that efforts were ongoing to rescue him.

Zik served in the red chambers from 2003 to 2007.

Misal also said that another set of kidnappers abducted Mustapha Badamasi, the chief Imam of the command’s mosque.

He said that the chief Imam was kidnapped in his house at Sabongari, a suburb of Jalingo town, and assured the family of the command’s commitment to rescue him from his abductors.