Gunmen abduct APC chairman in Edo

Godwin Aigbogun, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Ward 9 Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Monday when the middle-aged APC chairman of Ugu ward 9 was en route home from the farm at Ologbo-nugu community, one of the communities in the council.

It was further learnt that gunmen came out of the bush, forced the victim’s vehicle to a halt at gunpoint and whisked him into the bush.

A family source who preferred anonymity said the kidnappers have made contact and they are demanding ransom.

Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson, Edo state police command, who confirmed the incident, said that a team of operatives have been mobilized to the scene and they have embarked on aggressive bush combing with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt and arresting the suspected kidnappers.

“The Edo State police command on July 18, 2022 at about 2052hrs received a complaint from one Godwin Erhahon of Ologbo-nugu village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, that his brother, One Godwin Aigbogun of same village was suspected to have been kidnapped and whisked into the bush by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers,” Nwabuzor said.

Nwabuzor, therefore, urged Edo people to remain calm in order not to undermine efforts to rescue the victim and possible arrest of the kidnappers.

BusinessDay reports that, in the last few weeks, there have been several kidnapping incidents across the state.