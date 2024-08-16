Gunmen abduct 21 medical students in Benue State

More than 20 medical and dental students, along with a house officer, have been kidnapped by gunmen in Benue State, Nigeria, while en route to a national convention.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday in the Otukpo area, as the students, reportedly from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, were traveling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu.

The abduction has sparked outrage and fear, particularly as it highlights the escalating security crisis in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

SP Catherine Anene, spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, confirmed the kidnapping, stating, “Yes, the report of the kidnapping is true. It was received between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing.” She added that, as of now, no demands for ransom have been made.

Read also: Resident doctors plan strike August 12 over kidnapped colleague

Kidnapping has become alarmingly common in Benue State. In May, two female students from the Joseph Sarwuan University of Agriculture, Makurdi, were abducted.

Similarly, in July, gunmen kidnapped three staff members of Benue State Polytechnic, including the acting Rector, Dr. Emmanuel Barki, demanding a ransom of ₦70 million. Earlier in March, ten people were reportedly abducted in Jootar, a community on the Taraba/Benue border.

The surge in kidnapping incidents shows the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.