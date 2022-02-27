Gully erosion: Ikpeazu raises alarm as Abia communities devastated

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has raised the alarm over the threat posed by gully erosion to communities in the state, especially Abia North.

Ikpeazu said homes and families in several communities now leave in fear just as public infrastructure; including schools are being dug up from the foundation as erosion continues to wreak havoc.

Ikpeazu raised the alarm at the commissioning of erosion remediation projects at Amuzukwu-Ibeku in Umuahia North local government area, and Amuda – Achara Isuochi, in Umunneochi local government of the state.

Also inaugurated as part of the projects were 2.1 kilometres road constructed in each of the communities with solar-powered street lights, multi-purpose solar dryer, and a civic hall, provided by the Governor in collaboration with the World Bank, through NEWMAP for the people.

Ikpeazu maintained that gully erosion eats gradually and steadily and may have serious consequences in the future and expressed joy that the devastating effect of the gully erosion in both Amuzukwu and Amuda Isuochi have been checked.

According to the governor, the menace of the erosion in these sites was beyond the capacity of the immediate communities and state government, hence, his government’s collaboration with the World Bank, through the NEWMAP to arrest them permanently.

He expressed the joy that the road construction and other projects done for the communities by his intervention have restored life, economy, and relief for the people.

Izuchukwu Onwughara, Abia NEWMAP project coordinator, said the gully erosion sites were among the first five prioritised sites by the state government at the inception of NEWMAP in 2012.

He, however, noted that work could not commence, due to the unavailability of counterpart funds until Governor Ikpeazu approved the payment of counterpart funds for the two projects in 2015, which activated the injection of more funds, which made the intervention to take place.

Izuchukwu explained that apart from the erosion remediation and the road construction, the project equally covered the construction of a civic centre, borehole, livelihood enhancement programme, and multi-purpose solar dryer for the indigenes.

He added that the projects, which started in 2016 were completed in record time and according to specification.

He put the cost of the two projects at N1.3 billion for Amuzukwu and N750 million for Amuda Isuochi.

Ifeanyi Madu, chairman, Umunneochi LGA, commended Ikpeazu for his resolve to remediate and control the gully erosion and carry out other projects in Umunneochi and assured him of their continuous support.

Eze John Ibezim, the traditional ruler of the Amuzukwu-Ibeku autonomous community, also thanked the governor for the projects.