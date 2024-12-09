Guinness, Lagos partner to stimulate commerce

…Lagos Shopping Festival set to hold

Guinness Nigeria has announced its support of the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival, a groundbreaking commercial, tourism and entertainment initiative.

The initiative which was unveiled by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, will create direct and indirect employment opportunities through vendor participation.

It will also stimulate commerce by supporting local businesses, attract global brands and position Lagos as a leading global tourist destination.

“Our partnership with the Lagos Shopping Festival underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that drive economic growth, culture and tourism while fostering community engagement,” said Girish Sharma, managing director, Guinness Nigeria Plc.

“Lagos is the heartbeat of commerce and culture in Nigeria, and we are excited to be part of this historic event, contributing to its success and celebrating the resilience and creativity of Lagosians.”

Scheduled to take place from 23 to 25, December 2024 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium) in Lagos Island, the three-day, non-stop festival promises an unparalleled fusion of commerce, culture, and entertainment.

With the participation of top global and local brands, the festival is expected to attract thousands of local and international visitors, driving significant economic activities and showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos.

At the announcement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised Guinness Nigeria for its support of the festival, highlighting the company’s role in promoting commerce, cultural celebration, and economic growth in Lagos.

Visitors to the event can look forward to an extraordinary and exciting festival, filled with surprises and engaging activations across the shopping hubs; as well as opportunities to interact with some of Nigeria’s most iconic brands under the Guinness Nigeria portfolio.

The festival, will also feature diverse attractions such as musical performances, fashion shows, food courts, and exhibitions, all designed to leave a lasting impact on the Lagos economy and provide unforgettable experiences for attendees.

