Guber poll: U.S hails Anambra people, INEC

The United States Government has congratulated the people of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6.

A statement by the US embassy on Wednesday stated that the outcome the election reflected the will of the people.

Part of the statement read “We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.

We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023”.