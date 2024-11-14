Guber Poll: Ondo govt declares Friday work-free day

In preparation for the upcoming Saturday’s governorship election, the Ondo State Government has declared Friday, November 15, 2024, a work-free day for public servants.

This move is aimed at enabling them to travel to their respective communities and exercise their civic rights on election day, Saturday, November 16, 2024.

In a press release signed by O. F. Ayodele, Permanent Secretary in the office of the Head of Service on Thursday, the government instructed all accounting officers to disseminate this information to their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has scheduled the election to choose the next governor of Ondo State, with incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa seeking a full term.

The election is expected to be keenly contested on Saturday, with 17 political parties participating.

By declaring a work-free day, the state government hopes to encourage maximum participation in the electoral process. Public servants can now focus on travelling to their communities, casting their votes, and contributing to the democratic process.

