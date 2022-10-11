Gtext Homes drives home affordability with its Jasper City, Isheri

The group CEO of Gtext Homes global, Stephen Akintayo, has disclosed that affordability is the key driver of the recently unveiled Jasper City, Isheri.

According to Akintayo, Jasper City consists of over 150 plots of land divided into two phases. The first phase of the project will be developed by Gtext Homes with about 300 units of houses, while the other phase will be developed by associates and other real estate investors. “The goal is to sell half of it to raise more capital.

“For us it’s about having something that is affordable but the town planning is still something solid. And, it’s also a residential environment which is a government scheme; Isheri is a government GRA scheme between Lagos and Ogun states,” he stated.

According to Akintayo, Jasper City took into consideration the low to middle income earners that might not be able to afford high end real estate properties.

He stated that most people cannot afford some of the expensive real estate on Lagos Island; hence Gtext Homes wanted to cater for that class of investors without also dropping the quality or value of its properties.

Speaking further on the benefits of investing in Jasper City, Isheri, Akintayo stated that Gtext Homes construction team will monitor the process of development within the estate to ensure compliance with set standards.

“We do global delivery of documents with over 80 percent of our clients in the diaspora with partnership with DHL with no extra fee attached

“Lagos land is finished already; that is the sad reality. We needed somewhere not Lagos, but Lagos because of the proximity,” Akintayo said.

Accordingly, he disclosed that the service estate with global CofO at N30 Million will take an average of five to seven years completion target. “Gtext Homes does immediate allocation of land as long as payments are confirmed,” Akintayo said.

Speaking further on the advantages of Jasper City, Isheri, Akintayo said that the residential estate will have a fitness centre, school, pool, with CCTV cameras.

“It has a lot of residential advantages (we are going to adjust the layout to put a lake in the middle of the estate so that we can have some water spot for the residents of the estate,” he said.