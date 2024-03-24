GTCO food and drink festival 2024 to showcase diverse culinary heritage of Africa

The 7th edition of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, presented by Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is set to showcase the diverse culinary heritage of Africa through an array of flavours, aromas, and cultures.

The event slated to hold on Friday, April 26th to Sunday, April 28th, at the vibrant GTCentre, promises to be a feast for the senses. From mouthwatering traditional dishes to innovative fusion cuisines, attendees will embark on a culinary journey like no other, indulging in varying displays of delectable treats curated by top-notch chefs and food artisans.

Segun Agbaje, the visionary Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, expressed his excitement for this year’s festival, highlighting its role in celebrating Africa’s rich representation of cultures and traditions. With a steadfast commitment to providing a platform for small food businesses to thrive, Agbaje emphasised the festival’s dedication to creating memorable experiences for all attendees while fostering a vibrant and commercially viable ecosystem.

In addition to its mouthwatering culinary offerings, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere.

“This year, organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the festival is an unforgettable experience for the whole family, with a specially curated lineup of activities for children. From interactive exhibits to a children’s baking class, young aspiring chefs will have the opportunity to unleash their creativity and develop valuable cooking skills in a supportive and fun-filled environment.

“As one of the leading financial services groups in Nigeria, with a Proudly African franchise, GTCO’s services further extends beyond banking to encompass community empowerment and stakeholder engagement. With a string of prestigious awards under its belt, including Nigeria’s Best Bank and Best Bank in CSR, GTCO continues to set the standard for innovation and impact across Africa and beyond,” a statement by GTCO stated.