Groups rally media, NOA, CSOs against shrinking civic space

Determined to tackle the current shrinking civic space in Nigeria, OXFAM and Kebetkache Women Development Resource Centre have organised a one-day workshop on ‘Power of Voices Partnership and Consultative Roundtable Meeting’ between the civic space engagement partners and the government on current restrictive legislation.

The workshop, which took place in Port Harcourt, drew participants from the media, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ministries and Civil Society Organisations.

Henry Ushie, OXFAM representative at the meeting, maintained that there was the need for Civil Society to collaborate with other groups on issues to avoid misunderstanding especially the restrictions on civic space in Nigeria.

Represented at the event by the Executive Director Kebetkach Women Development Resource Centre, Emem Okon, he said that there were acceptable rules, standards which allow people to organise, participate and communicate with others freely without any hindrance and that doing so will affect the political and social structure around to reduce poverty, access to justice and create employment.

Ushie, who is a Senior Programme Officer of OXFAM, explained that the training became necessary in view of the current restricted civic space in Nigeria arising from agitations from Civil Society Organisations and the manner in which policies of government should be handled.

He regretted that the #ENDSARS demonstrations arising from Police brutality and how the citizens were treated and the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos is an indication of restricted civic space in Nigeria.

He further said that the attack on the media by government officials was an indication of restricted civic space where views of the people will not be heard, noting that many journalists have been killed and kidnapped in the process of media coverage. Other forms of restricted civic space include stigmatisation, smear campaigns, arrest of peaceful protesters, media regulations, among others.

On media collaboration, OXFAM stated that the media was a key partner in spotlighting the work of CSOs in changing the narrative.

Earlier, the Programme Officer of Kebkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Idongesit Smart in her overview said that poverty and inequality are twin challenges that plague the Nigerian citizens which are caused by lack of implementation of government policies and programmes, noting that the government is also nonchalant about provision of social amenities such as health, education, agriculture, food sufficiency and security which are provided in the budget but will never be followed.

In an interview after the event, Young Ayo-Tamuno state director, National Orientation Agency, told journalists that there were new ways of street demonstration learnt from the workshop and that the civic space ought not to be shrunken since democracy is about the people and the people should drive the process.