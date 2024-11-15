Groups from USA, S/Africa, Zambia converge on Lagos for International Theatre Festival

… First Bank backs initiative with strong support

Four countries – Nigeria, USA, South Africa and Zambia and various groups across the globe are participating in the maiden edition of International Theatre Festival holding in various locations in Lagos, Nigeria.

The festival, an initiative of Bolanle Austen Peters and sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria and other brands in partnership with Lagos State government will take the shape of Festac 77 cultural exhibition. It is taking place between November 14 and November 17, 2024.

The festival will also showcase Nigerian culture and creativity through diverse performances, production and artistic expression, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage and creative talent.

Bolanle Austen Peters who has managed Terra Kulture for 22 years told journalists in Lagos that Lagos International Theatre Festival, was developed not only to promote cultures but to make all the skill sets in the art sector come together as a community to create a wider ecosystem for the arts industry to thrive.

Reminiscing FESTAC 77 and the impact it had, not only the social impact but cultural as well as the economic impact it had on Nigeria, she said International Theatre Festival will be in that fashion.

She said when the cultures from different countries converge on Lagos, “we will celebrate the power of the arts, and nothing unifies us as much as the arts. And what this does is it bridges gaps. It creates a common language. It creates fun and excitement”.

Answering the question on why holding the festival now when global citizens are facing hunger, wars and insecurity , Bolanle Austen Peters who is also a lawyer said the reason of wars and too much hatred is due to lack of understanding of other people.

“Ignorance and bias caused from lack of education, lack of interaction, lack of traveling, and lack of seeing the other perspective of other people that leads people to fight wars. When you believe that you’re right, when you believe your way is the only way, when you believe your religion is the only religion, it’s those forms of extremism that have led to wars all over the world. But when we hold festivals like this, we are breaking barriers of ignorance”, she said.

Also speaking, Oluseyi Oyefeso, the Executive Director of First Bank said the bank is proud to be the lead sponsor of this ground-breaking event organized by Terra Kulture in partnership with Lagos State Government.

Read also: All eyes on Lagos theatre festival

Oyefeso said his bank has strategically carved a platform for consolidating its support for the entire value chain of the creative arts industry, providing the much-needed financing, promotion, and sponsorship programs to facilitate the success of the industry.

He said through well-rounded conversations and engagements, this festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of theatre, showcasing diverse talents and productions from around the world.

On reason for its sponsorship, Oyefeso said “We are not just putting money behind arts, we are conscious that we are putting money behind several sectors of the economy represented in the art and that’s why it’s important for us to understand why First Bank is supporting arts.

He said the second thing is “we need to tell our story. So if someone is telling our story, it is doing the society a lot of good” and the children will be educated.

Share