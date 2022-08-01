Group urge Nigerians to promote judicial fairness

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre has urged Nigerians to promote judicial fairness just as it commended the recent Appeal Court conviction of Peter Nwaoboshi over fraud.

Ibrahim Abubakar, the executive secretary of the group, made this known in a press release made available to the media in Abuja on Friday.

“There is need to reawaken the consciousness of the Supreme Court judges; this reawakening is about restoring lost confidence and justice for the people, a case like this brings hope to Nigerians that at last, the Judiciary is living up to its responsibilities. We have to commend the Appeal Court Judges for their boldness in not allowing themselves to be cowed,” he stated.

He states further that the economic and financial crime commission (EFCC) knew the merit of the case and the Appeal Court was unanimous in its decision.

“We expect the Supreme Court to do the same and restore the lost confidence Nigerians have in the judiciary. Before the Supreme Court can entertain any matter that may be brought before it by the defendant, we expect Nwaoboshi to submit himself to the EFCC and be in Custody, else it would be an abuse of court process,” Abubakar stated.

He states further that the EFCC’s persistence is a good effort to show they are working; however, the job is not yet done, but the convict needs to be declared wanted as this is the way to go in fighting corruption.

“The Supreme Court affirmation of this would further restore the confidence Nigerians have in the court Judges and the entire judiciary. We strongly believe the Supreme Court will put Nigeria first as they discharge their duty,” the statement reads.