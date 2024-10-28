Group seeks purposeful leadership for merged tourism, culture ministry

Nkereuwem Onung, president, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN)

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has called for a purposeful leadership within the newly formed Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

President Bola Tinubu had on Oct. 23, made cabinet reshuffle during which he merged the tourism ministry with arts, culture and creative economy ministry.

The cabinet reshuffle, however, led to the sack of Lola Ade-John as the Minister of Tourism.

FTAN’s National President, Nkereuwem Onung, in a statement, expressed shock over the development as he emphasised on the need for a passionate, creative and purposeful leadership.

“FTAN, the umbrella body representing private operators in the tourism sector, acknowledges the complexities involved in this merger. The news of this merger and the minister’s removal came as a rude shock to us.

“While the federation recognises the interconnectedness of tourism, arts, and culture as vital components of a singular industry, the abrupt nature of these changes was unexpected.

“However, we believe that this governmental decision is not a misplaced priority. The convergence of these sectors under one ministry presents a unique opportunity for a more integrated approach to development.

“If government is genuinely committed to the growth and promotion of these sectors, it is imperative that the new leadership not only possesses a deep understanding of the industries but also a vision that inspires collaboration and innovation,” he said.

Onung noted that FTAN would be looking forward to engaging with the government in constructive dialogue to ensure that the merged ministry fulfils its potential in revitalising Nigeria’s tourism and cultural sectors.

He said the federation remained committed to advocating policies that will foster sustainable growth and development in these crucial areas.

