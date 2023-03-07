Group seeks investigation of alleged vote buying in Akwa Ibom Northwest

A group, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has called on security agencies to investigate allegations of rigging, vote buying and voter intimidation said to have been reported in several local government areas of North West Senatorial District in the February 25, 2023 general election

The group has also called on the electoral umpire to explain how all the votes amassed by Peter Obi in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District ended up for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate.

Addressing reporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State, Stephen Abia who is the chairman of the Alliance, also enjoined voters to avail security agencies of information on the perpetrators of these illegalities in the interest of the democratic process in the state

He wondered why agents and observers who were in the field in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district reported widespread support for Peter Obi in the presidential polls, only for Peter Obi’s votes to be greatly and grossly reduced at the expense of the All Progressives Congress APC and its candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The group maintained that such an act is capable of causing a loss of confidence in the process by the electorates and could lead to general apathy in the next phase of the election coming up this weekend.

“How did Peter Obi win in several localities in Uyo and Eket only to lose everywhere in Ikot Ekpene; that is obviously impossible,” it said.

The group noted that beyond vote buying and monetary inducements, allegations of intimidation of voters and use of fake security agents to perpetrate illegalities marred the smooth conduct of the exercise in that senatorial district notable in Ikot Ekpene, Abak, and Etim Ekpo local government areas.

The group wants security agents to immediately fish out the perpetrators of this monetary inducements and voter’s intimidation and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others

“It is very unfortunate that in the 21st Century, and with so much enlightenment, people could be so desperate to the point of manipulating, vote buying, thuggery, and other forms of intimidation just to actualise their selfish aims.

“We believe that if perpetrators are fished out and brought to book, it will serve as a deterrent to others nursing such course of actions in the next election.”

The Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance however, called on citizens of the state to remain calm and law-abiding and come out and en mass to exercise their franchise in support of the peace and continued stability in the state on March 11, 2023 Governorship elections.