Group seeks end to the stigmatisation of ex-inmates

Yellow ribbon initiative, a non-governmental organisation, on Tuesday, called for an end to the stigmatisation of ex-convict seeking employment opportunities and vying for electoral positions.

The group, during an advocacy campaign themed, “unlocking the second prison”, in Benin City, said some ex-inmates with huge potential and brilliant minds have been denied the opportunities to work and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the nation’s economy due to the associated stigma.

Edwin Asibor, the focal person of the group, identified stigmatisation as one of the major causes of reoffending behavior among ex-inmates, adding that the custody is established in a way to discipline and correct inmates, including those who committed minor or no offense.

Read also: 2023: INEC insists on e-transmission of election results

“And after release, they fall back to the ultimate or second prison of stigmatization and total rejection by family, friends, community, the society, and the government as seen in the area of employment or electoral positions,” Asibor said.

Besides abolishment of the stigmatization of ex-convicts, he demanded the effective utilization of noncustodial centers in correcting petty offences instead of being sent to the custody, as well as the provision of well-managed temporary shelter where released inmates are psychosocially and spiritually restored to normal functioning before joining their families.

Asibor explained that the initiative is geared towards rebuilding the lives of ex-inmates and lowering their reoffending tendencies.

“Our campaign is to create awareness on the need to give them a second chance to start afresh. To meaningfully engage them in a productive venture in contributing positively to societal development,” he added.