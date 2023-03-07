Group reiterates stance on peaceful conduct of guber poll in Oyo

Ibadan Mega Voice (IMV), an assemblage of renowned Ibadan indigenes who are into media practice, has called on all political gladiators in Ibadan to play according to the rules of the game in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections in the state and avoid anything that can truncate the nascent democracy in the country.

The group pleaded with supporters and loyalists of politicians not to set the state ablaze with their actions and utterances, while calling on the state Commissioner of Police, Director of DSS and heads of other security agencies to ensure that no political thug or any other hoodlum has a free reign before, during and after election, no matter how highly connected, in other to ensure peaceful atmosphere in Ibadan and beyond.

IMV President, Kola Olomide, in a statement released on Sunday, urged INEC to remain unbiased umpire and improve on the grey areas pointed out during presidential election in order to ensure that the forthcoming election is free, fair, credible and generally accepted by the people.

“IMV has no political affiliation, therefore, we are for the betterment of our people and Ibadanland in general. We call on our politicians to let all stakeholders discharge their duties within the confines of the law and in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We urge INEC not to give room for doubt and bias, and also to improve on their logistics and other activities in order to deliver credible election,” Olomide said.

IMV president also reiterated that all Ibadan indigenes of voting age should troop out and vote for governorship and House of Assembly candidates of their choice without fear of being intimidated or molested while they rely on the assurances of law enforcement agencies to protect lives and property of the people.

He charged them to vote quality candidates who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years, while urging them to shun selling their votes and other electoral malpractices.

While felicitating fellow indigenes who won one position or the other during the last National Assembly election in the country, he also charged those who lost in the elections never to give up on their ambition to contribute their quota to the development of their fatherland, Nigeria, stressing that Ibadanland is one big family house with many windows, therefore no loser in the election.

He advised the newly elected Ibadan indigenes not to disappoint the electorates who voted them into power, adding that the mandate given to them is not for their family and friends alone, but for the entire Ibadanland.

He also extended the felicitation to other Oyo State citizens in Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso, Oyo and other zones outside the state capital who won in the election, urging them to be good ambassadors of Oyo State in the National Assembly. He charged them to make Oyo State their priority in all their contributions at the Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite action on finalising processes on Oluyole and Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East Federal Constituencies that were declared inconclusive.

“Ibadanland is one big family and politics is too temporary to divide us. Therefore, there is no winner and no loser in the just concluded election. Those who didn’t win this time are the true heroes of democracy with better chances next time.

“The newly elected National Assembly members among us should do everything within their power to take dividends of democracy to the doorstep of our people regardless of their political affiliations,” Olomide stated.